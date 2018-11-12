Police: Bicyclist injured from boobytrap placed on path, three suspects arrested

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- A bicyclist was injured as a result of a boobytrap on Friday, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to a report around 10:53 p.m. that a bicyclist was injured as a result of a boobytrap that was erected across the Interstate 205 Multi-Use Path near Southeast Division Street.

Officers said they arrived and found an injured woman.

During the investigation, they learned that the victim was traveling north while riding her bicycle on the Interstate 205 Multi-Use Path when she became entangled and injured by material strung across the path.

Police said they found woven string that spanned the path just south of Southeast Division Street while searching the scene. Officers also located three suspects believed to have positioned the woven string across the path.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The suspects were identified as Justin J. Jones, 23, Antonio R. Tolman-Duran, 27, and Dakota E. Murphy. Jones, 21.

Tolman-Duran and Murphy were lodged in jail but have since been released. They were booked on charges of fourth-degree assault and three counts of reckless endangering

Police said community members using the Interstate 205 Multi-Use Path should report any hazardous conditions to Portland Park Rangers at 503-823-1637 or the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333 or 9-1-1 if there is a condition that constitutes an immediate life-safety hazard.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.