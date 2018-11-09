Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Playoff Week 1

Mountain Brook 31 Austin (F) 0 Bob Jones 18 Hoover (F) 26 Florence 14 Thompson (F) 45 Hewitt-Trussville 43 James Clemens (F) 41 Minor 7 Muscle Shoals (F) 10 Gardendale 21 Fort Payne (F) 14 Athens 14 Homewood (F) 24 Albertville 0 Pinson Valley (F) 47 Oxford 42 Hazel Green (F) 14 Pelham 7 Hartselle (F) 35 Mae Jemison 6 Clay-Chalkville (F) 45 Decatur 35 Jackson-Olin (F) 32 Center Point 22 Russellville (F) 8 Alexandria 15 Madison Academy (F) 18 Corner 8 Central Clay Co. (F) 34 Guntersville 0 Etowah (F) 33 Boaz 33 East Limestone (2) 53 Sylacauga 20 Jasper () 34 Brewer 9 Southside-Gads. (F) 15 Dora 3 Mortimer-Jordan (F) 17 Good Hope 62 St. John Paul II (F) 28 Oneonta 43 Brooks (F) 34 D.A.R. 36 Northside (F) 30 Rogers 21 Jacksonville (F) 39 Anniston 7 Deshler (F) 21 Curry 6 North Jackson (F) 47 Central Florence 14 Hokes Bluff (F) 38 Randolph 8 Fayette Co. (F) 28 JB Pennington 32 Susan Moore (F) 15 Weaver 27 Westminster Chrs. (3) 42 Pisgah 14 Midfield (F) 32 Clements 0 Piedmont (F) 41 Saks 56 Colbert Heights (F) 0 Holly Pond 14 Geraldine (F) 29 Lauderdale Co. 6 Randolph Co. (F) 53 Plainview 6 Fultondale (F) 37 Winston Co. 14 Red Bay (F-OT) 16 Cleveland 0 Fyffe (F) 63 Colbert Co. 41 Tarrant (F) 27 Cedar Bluff 54 Ohatchee (F) 14 Westbrook Chrs. 21 Collinsville (F) 35 Sulligent 6 Addison (F) 56 North Sand Mtn. 24 Ranburne (F) 32 Sheffield 0 Aliceville (F) 26 Winterboro 28 RA Hubbard (F) 14 Marion Co. 0 Mars Hill Bible (F) 55 Coosa Chrs. 59 Donoho (F) 14 Phillips 6 South Lamar (F) 41 Hubbertville 15 Waterloo (F) 20 Talladega Co. Central 6 Falkville (F) 35 Cherokee 0 Pickens Co. (F) 57 Decatur Heritage 7 Spring Garden (F) 40