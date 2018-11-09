Clear
Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Playoff Week 1

Here are the Friday Night Football scores for November 9.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 9:28 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 10:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Mountain Brook

31

Austin (F)

0

Bob Jones

18

Hoover (F)

26

Florence

14

Thompson (F)

45

Hewitt-Trussville

43

James Clemens (F)

41

Minor

7

Muscle Shoals (F)

10

Gardendale

21

Fort Payne (F)

14

Athens

14

Homewood (F)

24

Albertville

0

Pinson Valley (F)

47

Oxford

42

Hazel Green (F)

14

Pelham

7

Hartselle (F)

35

Mae Jemison

6

Clay-Chalkville (F)

45

Decatur

35

Jackson-Olin (F)

32

Center Point

22

Russellville (F)

8

Alexandria

15

Madison Academy (F)

18

Corner

8

Central Clay Co. (F)

34

Guntersville

0

Etowah (F)

33

Boaz

33

East Limestone (2)

53

Sylacauga

20

Jasper ()

34

Brewer

9

Southside-Gads. (F)

15

Dora

3

Mortimer-Jordan (F)

17

Good Hope

62

St. John Paul II (F)

28

Oneonta

43

Brooks (F)

34

D.A.R.

36

Northside (F)

30

Rogers

21

Jacksonville (F)

39

Anniston

7

Deshler (F)

21

Curry

6

North Jackson (F)

47

Central Florence

14

Hokes Bluff (F)

38

Randolph

8

Fayette Co. (F)

28

JB Pennington

32

Susan Moore (F)

15

Weaver

27

Westminster Chrs. (3)

42

Pisgah

14

Midfield (F)

32

Clements

0

Piedmont (F)

41

Saks

56

Colbert Heights (F)

0

Holly Pond

14

Geraldine (F)

29

Lauderdale Co.

6

Randolph Co. (F)

53

Plainview

6

Fultondale (F)

37

Winston Co.

14

Red Bay (F-OT)

16

Cleveland

0

Fyffe (F)

63

Colbert Co.

41

Tarrant (F)

27

Cedar Bluff

54

Ohatchee (F)

14

Westbrook Chrs.

21

Collinsville (F)

35

Sulligent

6

Addison (F)

56

North Sand Mtn.

24

Ranburne (F)

32

Sheffield

0

Aliceville (F)

26

Winterboro

28

RA Hubbard (F)

14

Marion Co.

0

Mars Hill Bible (F)

55

Coosa Chrs.

59

Donoho (F)

14

Phillips

6

South Lamar (F)

41

Hubbertville

15

Waterloo (F)

20

Talladega Co. Central

6

Falkville (F)

35

Cherokee

0

Pickens Co. (F)

57

Decatur Heritage

7

Spring Garden (F)

40

