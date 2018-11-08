Marshall County man convicted by federal grand jury for distribution of meth

A Marshall County man was convicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for distribution of meth and possession with the intent to distribute meth.

A guilty verdict was returned against 31-year-old Michael Pedro Andres after a two-day testimony in front of U.S. District Court Judge Abdul Kallon. Andres' sentencing date is set to be on February 19 at 10:30 a.m. in Birmingham.

During the trial, evidence showed that Andres unlawfully distributed over a pound of meth on two occasions in August of 2017. He was arrested on August 16, 2017 for possession with the intent to distribute.

The FBI in conjunction with the DeKalb County Drug Task Force and FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force worked on the case.