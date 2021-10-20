$500,000 to help Huntsville fight homelessness

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey announced she has awarded $2.8 million to help Alabamians fight homelessness. Here in Huntsville, we're getting $500,000 from that fund to help our homeless population.

The city does not know the exact number of people currently experiencing homelessness, because data is usually collected every January but COVID-19 made it difficult to get accurate numbers in 2021. Data from the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless has the most recent data from 2020, which shows the homeless population has gradually increased over the past couple of years and is not likely to go down.

"The homeless population is growing based on we're the largest city in the state of Alabama," explains Scott Erwin, the manager of community development for the city of Huntsville.

As the manager of community development for the largest city in the state, Erwin sees the homeless population growing along with the city.

"We have more homeless people coming to our community, some are seeing our success and they get here and sometimes it isn't what they expected," says Erwin.

He's hoping the $500,000 from this year's "Emergency Solutions Grants" program will provide assistance directly to those who need it.

Erwin says, "Solving the homeless is a complex issue, but I do see [the funds] being able to get more street outreach."

The funds won't only help with street outreach, they also go towards shelters, homeless prevention, and one of the biggest needs, rapid rehousing.

"Literally every income segment is experiencing a housing shortage in Huntsville, but some would argue it's most effecting those with the lowest income," says Erwin.

He explains these are growing pains from a growing population, and those with the lowest income are often left behind.

"Our challenge is to make sure that anyone who comes to Huntsville at least has the resources and ability to move past the homeless circumstances," says Erwin.

Since the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless was unable to get accurate data from 2021, this upcoming "point in time count" will be extra important in seeing how the population has grown. The "point in time count" looks at people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January, and heavily influences the level of Emergency Solutions Grants the city can expect next year.