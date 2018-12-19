Clear

$500,000 in stolen merchandise seized from DeKalb County residence

The stolen goods included counterfeit handbags.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office has confirmed that agents executed a search at South Valley Avenue in Collinsville in which $500,000 worth of merchandise was seized, including stolen counterfeit handbags. 

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama will decide if federal charges will be filed.

No further information is available at this time.

