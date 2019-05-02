$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Ardmore, Tennessee

One lucky person purchased a $50,000 Powerball ticket in Adrmore, Tennessee.

True Discount Lotto Land, who sold the ticket, said they don't know who the winner is just yet. All day people went to the store to check and see if they had the winning ticket. People said they're used to seeing Alabamians who want to play the lotto come to the store, because they can't play at home.

Kristy Rodgers lives in Huntsville and said she travels to the store often to play the lottery.

"I come up here a lot, and I see a lot of Alabama tags. Also, a lot of Tennessee, but I see a lot of Alabama tags that come up through here," she said.

One of the store's employees, Kim Beverly, said they've seen people win small amounts of money, but when a bigger ticket sells, it's definitely exciting.

"It gives the store a good name, and a lot of people like to come to winning stores," she said.

The Alabama Senate passed a lottery bill last week, but it still has to go before the House. Some Tennesseans said they think it would hurt their state's lottery income.

"No, keep it in Tennessee. That will draw the Alabama people up here to buy tickets," said Cup Whitfield, who's lived in Tennessee for 60 years.

Rodgers said it would be nice to no longer make the drive. She hopes, if the lottery is passed, the funds would go towards education and not just the general fund.

"I would like the money to go towards, like schools, because I'm from Nashville, Tennessee, and I've seen the difference in schools in Nashville," she said.

Rodgers has a message for lawmakers.

"Just Alabama hurry up and get the lottery," she said.

The lottery bill, if approved by the legislature, would be added to the ballot for a statewide vote in March of next year. The current bill does not allow for video lottery terminals, casino-style gaming or slot machines.