500 gallons of liquid asphalt spilled after truck overturned on Highway 43 in Colbert County

Crews are working to clean up 500 gallons of liquid asphalt after a wreck in Colbert County.

Traffic is being diverted along Highway 43 near Double Bridges after a truck crashed around 7:45 a.m. Monday, according to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency.

Officials say the truck, which is from Pelham, was hauling liquid asphalt to Tuscumbia when it overturned.

First responders had to rescue the driver from the truck. He was alert and conscious as he was transported to the hospital.

The spill is still leaking, but it is contained to the side of the road, according to emergency management officials.

The Alabama Department of Transportation responded to the scene to divert traffic.

Officials estimated the truck was carrying 54,000 pounds of liquid asphalt, or about 6,300 gallons. It’s estimated that it lost about 500 gallons.