50% of Americans are now vaccinated, Alabama continues to lag behind

50% of Americans are now fully vaccinated. Despite the United States reaching the milestone, Alabama is lagging behind.

“Definitely it is good to know that 50% of Americans are fully vaccinated,” said Dr, Karen Landers, with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “I am concerned we have not reached that benchmark in the state of Alabama.”

No county in the state has fully vaccinated 50% of its population.

“There’s some part of the population that hasn’t started the vaccine at all,” said Dr. Landers. “It’s readily available, it’s really at every corner of Alabama.”

Huntsville resident, Dennis Potter, volunteers at an art center working with people with disabilities in Huntsville. He’s getting back to volunteering because people are gradually getting their vaccines.

“Now we’re starting to open again, carefully, but everyone has to have a vaccination before they come back,” said Potter.

Dr. Landers said another concern is that if the state doesn’t utilize the vaccines, they could be given to other states. Most counties have only fully vaccinated 30% to 40% of their populations.

“I don’t think people need to feel invincible,” said Dr. Landers. “We still have COVID in the state,”

Moderna announced on Tuesday their vaccine is safe and effective for adolescents.