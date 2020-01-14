50 arrested in Franklin County drug probe

A months-long drug investigation led to the arrests of 50 suspects on Tuesday.

Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Russellville Police Department assigned to the ALEA Region E Drug Task Force conducted an extensive narcotics investigation in the region with the assistance of other area narcotics units, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The investigation was conducted for approximately 1 year and is still ongoing.

The operation was named "Direct Impact" and resulted in more than 80 Grand Jury indictments / arrest warrants being issued for subjects involved or related to the investigation.

The operation as of today has resulted in 50 subjects being arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail.

Six additional felony drug charges were made during the operation as well as 3 individuals taken into custody that were wanted by other agencies, according to the release.

These people were arrested and charged:

* Alton Witt - Possession of Controlled Substance

* Jeremy Motes- Drug Trafficking, Possession of Controlled Substance

* Madison Davis- Chemical Endangerment of Child

* Dallas Terry- Conspiracy to Commit Controlled Substance Crime

* Cornelius Spangler- Drug Trafficking, Possession of Marijuana 1st

* Alysia Uzdil- Chemical Endangerment of Child, Possession of Controlled Substance

* Horace Mullins- Drug Trafficking

* Joni Baker- Promoting Prison Contraband- Drugs

* Andy Fisher- Distribution of Controlled Substance

* Thomas Hatton- Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Kimberly Lafine- Possession of Controlled Substance

* Frankie Vandiver- Distribution of Controlled Substance

* Jason Thomas- Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Axcel Lastra- Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

* Jerry Mcgee- Possession of Controlled Substance

* Pamela Suggs- Drug Trafficking

* Peter Steien- Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

* Tamra Smith- Conspiracy to Commit Controlled Substance Crime

* Shane Riddle- Distribution of Controlled Substance

* Joshua Cameron- Possession of Controlled Substance, Burglary 3rd, Theft 1st

* Christie Ford- Distribution of Controlled Substance x 2

* Steven Pennington- Distribution of Controlled Substance

* Jessica Brackin- Probation/Parole Violation - Drug Offenses

* Robert Terry- Probation/Parole Violation- Drug Offenses

* Tevin Cross- Drug Trafficking, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st

* Jerry Green- Escape 1st - Drug Offense

* Moises Lucas- Possession of Controlled Substance x 2. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* David Jackson- Distribution of Controlled Substance

* Silvester Tolentino-Hernandez- Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia

* Willie Hamilton- Drug Trafficking

* Skylar Hall- Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* James Coleman- Distribution of Controlled Substance

* James Fuller- Possession of Controlled Substance

* William Vandiver- Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x 2

* Raymond Perez- Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Cassie Cummings- Chemical Endangerment of Child

* John Whitlock- Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Jeffery Baker- Possession of Controlled Substance, Arson, Escape 1st

* Payton Fretwell- Possession of Controlled Substance x 4, Attempt to Elude, Resisting Arrest

* Sabrina Johnson- Probation / Parole Violation- Drug Offense

* Brandy Brooks- Chemical Endangerment of Child

* Angela Perrigin- Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Steven Pierce- Distribution of Controlled Substance

* David Presley- Possession of Controlled Substance x 2. Possession of Marijuana 2nd

* Erica Strickland- Drug Trafficking

* Justin Williams- Chemical Endangerment of Child

* Stacy Hester- Possession of Controlled Substance

* Brooke Michael- Chemical Endangerment of Child

* Jason Bray- Possession of Controlled Substance x 2, Carrying Brass Knuckles

* Huruy Gebrewalde- Distribution of Controlled Substance

More arrests are expected.

These agencies took part in Tuesday’s operation: Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County District Attorney's Office, Russellville Police Department, Red Bay Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency - State Bureau of Investigation, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency- Region E Drug Task Force, Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole, Alabama Department of Corrections - K9 Unit, Alabama Department of Conservation- Enforcement Division, Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Colbert County Sheriff's Office, Colbert County Drug Task Force, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, United States Marshal Service- Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force.