5 workers found safe after San Francisco blast

The San Francisco Fire Department says five workers have been found safe after a gas explosion and fire and that no injuries have been reported.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 4:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -

2:25 p.m.

Three-story flames in a neighborhood could be seen leaping into the air Wednesday in television images.

Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White says workers installing fiber-optic wires at a business cut a natural gas line. She says Pacific Gas & Electric has responded to try to stop the flow of gas.

___

2:10 p.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department says five workers are missing following an explosion and fire on a gas line in the city's Richmond neighborhood.

Three-story flames could be seen leaping into the air in television images. Police spokesman Robert Rueca says the fire was reported around 1:10 p.m.

KPIX-TV reported that the fire started at a construction site.

San Francisco police have closed off neighboring streets.

___

2 p.m.

An explosion on a gas line has set at least one San Francisco building on fire and is sending huge plumes of fire and smoke into the air, prompting evacuations of nearby buildings.

Three-story flames could be seen leaping into the air in television images. Police spokesman Robert Rueca says the fire was reported around 1:10 p.m. and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

KPIX-TV reported that the fire started at a construction site.

San Francisco police have asked people in nearby buildings to evacuate and have closed neighboring streets in the Richmond District.

Augustine Ruiz, a spokesman for the United States Postal Service, says a post office nearby was evacuated. He says the fire did not originate from the post office.

