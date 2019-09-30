5 townhomes damaged in Decatur fire

A fire in Decatur early Monday damaged 5 townhomes and displaced some residents.
Decatur Fire & Rescue responded to the fire call on the 300 block of Clark Street about 3:45 a.m. Monday.
No one was injured, but five townhome units were damaged.
Decatur fire says two townhomes were severely damaged and three received smoke damage.
No one was injured, but four to six people have been displaced.
Decatur fire said there also was damage to cars behind the townhomes.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
