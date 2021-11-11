5 tips for saving money when grocery shopping

The shipping crisis has left many families across North Alabama struggling more than usual as the holidays approach, and a rise in the price of Thanksgiving dinner items isn’t helping.

Here’s five ways shoppers can save money while grocery shopping for holiday dinners, despite the rising prices.

Only buy the fresh produce you need. Fresh produce is tasty and healthy, but it also spoils quickly. If possible, consider frozen or canned produce. For items like potatoes, which can be priced per bag instead of per pound, weigh the bag and choose the one that gets you the most produce for your dollar.

Consider a different meat option. Chances are, the turkey is the most expensive item on your Thanksgiving table, but if funds are tight, consider serving chicken or ham instead. Or, if turkey is a must, consider buying turkey legs, wings or breast instead of the whole bird.

Compare prices. As you make your way through the grocery store, take time to compare prices. Consider generic instead of brand names, and look at different shelves — sometimes grocery stores put less expensive items on the lower shelves, where shoppers are less likely to notice them.

Check your pantry before shopping. When it comes to kitchen staples like flour, sugar and spices, check before you leave home so you don’t end up buying something you already have.

Set a budget, and stick to it. Don’t overspend. If a recipe calls for more ingredients than you can afford, search online for a recipe that maximizes what you can buy within your budget. Get creative in the kitchen.

The bottom line is, some smart shopping could mean more money in your wallet — and greater peace of mind when you sit down for Thanksgiving dinner.