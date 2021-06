Madison Mayor Paul Finley and other leaders are gathering Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for five new restaurants coming to Town Madison.

The restaurants are: Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Outback Steakhouse, Prohibition Rooftop Bar & Kitchen, Slim Chickens, and Super Chix Chicken & Custard.

The groundbreaking is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

