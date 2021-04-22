5 indicted in murder-for-hire in Morgan County

Five people were indicted this week in the murder of Anthony Larry Sheppard.

Logan McKinley Delp, 36, of Madison; Aaron Howard, 40, of Toney; Jaclyn Skuce, 38, of Madison; LaJuhn Keith Smart, 25, of Huntsville; and Angela Stolz, 34, of Huntsville were indicted on three counts of capital murder this week, said Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.

Count 1 of capital murder is based upon murder for hire, count 2 for murder of a witness scheduled to appear in court, and count 3 for murder occurring as a result of the shooting into an occupied dwelling, Anderson said.

Sheppard was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on July 24, 2020, when Hartselle Police Department officers did a welfare check at his home after he failed to appear at a court hearing.

Skuce and Sheppard have a child together and were supposed to be in court on custody and visitation issues on the day of the murder.

Hartselle Police Department Investigator Tania Burgess said Skuce “contracted with Delp to murder Mr. Sheppard and that the other defendants played a role in the murder for hire,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he plans to prosecute the case himself.