Huntsville Fire reports that five adults have been displaced after an early Friday fire.
The fire call to a single-bedroom structure in the 100 block of Swancott Road came in about 2:19 a.m.
Smoke damage was reported throughout the house.
Related Content
- 5 displaced after early Friday Huntsville Friday
- Fire in South Huntsville displaces family
- Occasional showers Friday, storms early Saturday
- Huntsville autism conference continues through Friday
- Early morning house fire in Decatur displaces two men
- 17 people displaced, 1 injured in Huntsville apartment fire
- Closings and early dismissals for Friday, Jan. 12
- BLACK FRIDAY: Shopping safety
- Summer Showers For Friday
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard
Scroll for more content...