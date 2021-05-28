5 candidates announced to fill District 4 seat on Huntsville City School Board

The Huntsville City Council has five candidates to fill the District 4 seat on the Huntsville City School Board.

They are: Phillip Cagle, Heather Morris, Michelle Omenski, Michael Polemeni and Ryan Renaud.

They will be interviewed during public meetings June 4 and June 7 in the seventh-floor conference room of Huntsville City Hall.

This is to fill the position of Walker McGinnis, who is stepping down before his current term ends in November 2022.

The selection process requires the committee to choose five finalists for City Council to interview in a public meeting before making their selection.

“We are fortunate to have five well-qualified candidates with a desire to serve our community and look forward to finding the best person for the job,” said Council President Jennie Robinson in a news release.

To meet the basic requirements for the position, applicants must be a qualified elector of the City of Huntsville, live within the city limits and within the limits of District 4 for at least 90 days prior to election by Council, pass a background check and possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Interviews will occur from 9 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 4 and from 9 to 10 a.m. June 7. Seating is limited and doors will be locked during the interviews.

Interviews will be recorded and posted to HuntsvilleAL.gov/HSVTV. To ensure the integrity of the interview process, live recording will not be permitted.

The City Council will vote on its final section at its regularly scheduled June 10 meeting.