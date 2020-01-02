5 arrested in Huntsville raid; drugs, guns, more seized

Clear
Posted: Jan 2, 2020 7:53 AM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 7:57 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Five people were arrested this week in a raid in Huntsville.

The suspects had warrants out for their arrest. They were found after Huntsville police captured a theft suspect and learned that stolen property could be at a house on Oakdale Court.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team then raided the home on Monday, where they found stolen items that included remote control cars and a Huntsville firefighter coat, along with two guns, IDs, approximately 17 grams of crystal meth and counterfeit checks.

Destiny Hulsey was arrested for outstanding warrants with the Huntsville Police Department.

Christopher Metcalf was arrested for outstanding warrants with Huntsville police and other surrounding law enforcement agencies. The sheriff’s office charged him with certain persons forbidden to carry, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations and possession with intent to distribute (crystal meth).

James Brandon Ginn is charged with obstruction of governmental operations and a probation revocation warrant.

Cody Osmer was arrested for a warrant with Huntsville police.

Robert Lemley was arrested for warrants with Huntsville police and Marshall County.

The sheriff’s office says investigators expect more charges to be filed.

