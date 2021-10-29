5 arrested in Colbert County drug raid

Five people were arrested Thursday after a raid at a Muscle Shoals home.

Agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force and Muscle Shoals SWAT team searched a residence in the 1,600 block of Gate Six Road after investigating it for more than a year, said Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson.

Williamson said agents seized two weapons, an unidentified amount of drugs, and about $7,000 in cash during the raid.

These five people were arrested and charged:

Diana Dawn Alexander: Possession of controlled substance

Willie Henry King: Trafficking illegal drugs-meth, unlawful possession with intent to distribute (meth)

Cecil Grant Nesmith Jr.: Trafficking illegal drugs-meth, two counts of certain person forbidden to carry a firearm

Demetrius Montrell Underwood: Trafficking illegal drugs-meth, unlawful possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence

James Terrell Whiteside: Trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of controlled substance-Oxycodone.