5 arrested in Colbert County after drugs, firearms, and cash were found during search

Five people were arrested on Wednesday in Colbert County.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff's Office various drugs, firearms and cash were confiscated from two homes.

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office assisted County Drug Task Force officers, DEA and other local agencies with this investigation.

Colbert County DTF Director, Officer Curtis Burns, says over 1,100 fentanyl pills, various controlled prescription medications, and Methamphetamine "ICE" were all confiscated during the arrests.

The two homes search were in the 600 block of Sterling Blvd in Sheffield and the 1000 block of Waverly Avenue in Muscle Shoals.

Agencies were acting on grad jury indictments that developed from previous arrests a few months ago.

Three brothers, Zeandrea Neloms, Keandrea Neloms and Tyrese Neloms were arrested.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff's Office Alonzo Reeder and Breanna Hillman were also arrested.

Muscle Shoals Police, their SWAT team and Sheffield Police all assisted in these arrests.