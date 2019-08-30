5 arrested, 1 wanted in Morgan County Sheriff’s Office drug busts

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force arrested multiple people and seized a large amount of drugs in separate busts this week.

On Wednesday, agents initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Stratford Road and 6th Avenue in Decatur.

They found a toolbox containing a substantial quantity of marijuana and a large sum of money in the center console, said Mike Swafford, office spokesman.

Tyler Oneal Clark was charged with possession of marijuana and taken to the Morgan County Jail where he posted a $2,500 bond.

On Friday, agents helped the Decatur Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit with a search warrant in the 1500 block of Carridale Street in Decatur. During the entry to the residence, a female, later identified as Amanda Lackey, 37, of Decatur ran to a bathroom and flushed an unknown substance down the toilet.

It was later determined that she flushed a quantity of methamphetamine, Swafford said. Agents located numerous drug paraphernalia items such as syringes, scales, baggies, and drug pipes. Also recovered was marijuana and a quantity of controlled prescription medication, he said.

Agents charged Amanda Lackey with tampering with physical evidence and placed Jeremy Lackey, 37, of Decatur under arrest for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked in the Morgan County Jail where Amanda Lackey posted a $300 bond and Jeremy Lackey posted a $1,300 bond.

Also Friday, agents initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Glenn Street and O’Malley Avenue in Decatur. While stopping, a passenger emerged from the vehicle and ran on foot.

Agents used a taser to apprehend the man, McKendrick Arnez Harris, a wanted fugitive. While this was occurring, another agent detained the driver, Jyasiel De’vante Hampton, 27, of Decatur.

Swafford said agents saw a handgun, marijuana, and a large amount of money in the vehicle.

Harris was placed under arrest for the outstanding felony warrants along with multiple other felony and misdemeanor charges.

Hampton was placed under arrest for certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. Both were transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail. Upon arrival, agents were notified that Hampton attempted to conceal a crystalline substance that later tested positive as methamphetamine, Swafford said.

Agents also obtained a search warrant for a property associated with Hampton and Harris in the 1200 block of Beltline Road. During that search, agents recovered a large quantity of a crystalline substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine (“ICE”).

The defendants attempted to conceal the drugs within a Hot Pocket box in the freezer, Swafford said. The total weight on all methamphetamine seized during this operation was nearly 7 ounces.

Through the course of the investigation and search, it was determined the property was jointly associated with Hampton and another subject, Jada Zenea Johnson. Warrants for trafficking in methamphetamine have been issued for her arrest subject to a $150,000 bond, Swafford said.

Hampton was additionally charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. He remains incarcerated in the Morgan County Jail with $325,000 bond. Harris remains incarcerated with no bond.