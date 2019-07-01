5 Whitesburg Christian Academy grads involved in weekend wreck

According to a Facebook post from Whitesburg Christian Academy, which is located in Huntsville, five of its graduates were involved in a serious wreck on Sunday.

The school says Matthew Richardson is in the intensive care unit with a serious brain injury and an injury to his pelvis. It says another graduate, Mark Denman, was scheduled to be moved to a regular room on Monday.

According to the Facebook post, Ben Byard was released early Monday, and Nathanial Branham was also set to be released on Monday. The school says Cooper Case was in the wreck too, but was not admitted to the hospital.