5-Points neighborhood celebrates Halloween on a high note

It is Halloween and WAAY-TV talked to some homeowners and trick-or-treaters in Huntsville to see how they spent the holiday.

"I love this street on Halloween. It's a lot of fun. Last year, the pandemic , we thought it would be small and actually it was big last year, so I imagine it'll be even bigger this year. We're excited. We love seeing people out for Halloween on this street," said Anna Husband.

Many homeowners on Clinton Avenue told us this street easily sees an average of about 1,000-1,500 kids and we've seen kids on the street, all evening, saying how happy they are to be out celebrating.

"I love how we dress up and get all this candy each year," said one girl.

Kids of all ages went trick-or-treating on Clinton Avenue East, Sunday evening and some of them told us this is what they had been looking forward to.

"It's been kind of hard through quarantine to kind of keep it together but I like having my Halloween party each year and it's fun," said one girl.

While a lot of houses went with the traditional trick-or-treat fun, others had candy shoots to safely treat everyone.

Like at the Husbands' house, they decided to bring it back for another year.

"Just to be safe, with everything going on with the delta variant, but we still wanted the kids to have fun and do a bunch of things with trick-or-treating do it's amazing honestly. I love seeing everybody turn out for it," Anna Husband.

Neighbors say typically trick-or-treaters also visit Clinton Avenue for these huge decorations at the Murray's house.

They told us they've been doing this for over a decade and they want to keep this​ tradition going.

"It makes it fun. Our children are now 15 and 18 and so we know how much they loved Halloween and we just want to pass it on," said Tricia Murray.

The Murray's say they are happy to see kids trick-or-treating again and they say seeing them excited makes it all of the decorating worth it.

"Children need to be out and they need to have fun and need to be with their friends, enjoy all the holidays and we're just so happy to see them," said Murray.

Across the 5 Points area, many people say it was a breath of fresh air to see their children happy and the kids say:

"Happy Halloween," they said.