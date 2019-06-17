5 North Alabamians charged with lying about where they live to receive Tennessee healthcare benefits

Five people from Jackson County are now in jail after officials say they lied about where they lived to get healthcare benefits in Tennessee.

The Office of Inspector General says all five suspects, who are from Bridgeport, Alabama, falsely claimed that they and their children lived in Tennessee in order to enroll in TennCare.

TennCare is a Medicaid program that provides healthcare to low-income people in Tennessee. The suspects are charged with TennCare fraud and theft of service, and they could face up to four years in prison.

Bradley Parker, Amber Parrish, Robin Miller, Cassandra Henry and Jacqueline Shrum are all accused of falsely reporting that they and their children lived in Tennessee so they would be eligible to receive TennCare benefits.

The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration says these arrests bring the total number of people arrested for TennCare fraud to 3,100, since the Office of Inspector General began investigating and pursuing the criminal activity.

For more information, click HERE.