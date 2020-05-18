Clear

5 Madison County restaurants re-open after coronavirus violations cause temporary closures

WAAY 31 learned the health department is investigating another business.

Posted: May 18, 2020 6:15 PM
Updated: May 18, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

WAAY 31 is committed to your safety. Monday, while working on a story about what Huntsville is doing to keep you safe at restaurants, we learned the health department suspended food permits for five restaurants in Madison County.

They’re all connected to breaking coronavirus regulations.

The health department temporarily revoked permits for two Sonic Drive Ins. The locations on Sparkman Drive and another on Highway 72 East allowed on-premise food consumption when it wasn’t allowed. Payless Brothers' license was suspended for not having any water. Boarhog's Barbecue and Tailgaters, both in Huntsville, were also caught with customers consuming food on premise.

READ MORE HERE

The Health Department said each restaurant's license was quickly reinstated after they fixed the violations.

Monday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the city is also monitoring restaurants, but isn't actively checking for violations.

"We monitor those places to make sure that they can work safely. 99.9% of the businesses are there because they want to protect their employees. They want to protect their customers and if they are able to do that and safely then we have done what we are supposed to do," he said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health's Environmental Health Division investigates possible violations. It said an inspector responds to any valid complaint. The complaint is sent through the chain of command and to the legal department which decided the necessary action for the violation.

Businesses, like the five in Madison County caught violating the health order, can have their food permits suspended. If your permit is suspended you can not operate until you're back in compliance, explain how the situation was corrected in writing and received a follow-up visit from the health department.

The city is not involved in that process and complaints brought to it's attention go through the city's legal department.

Battle said any business found in violation faces a $500 fine.

The mayor has this suggestion for anyone who feels unsafe or thinks a restaurant is violating the health order: "If you go into a place where you don't feel comfortable with you, you don't think they are taking it very seriously, you don't think they're watching out for your health get up and leave."

Both the health department and cty of Huntsville said they're both investigating a possible violation at a restaurant in Madison County that has employees possibly not wearing face masks. Neither agency said what business and it's unclear if it's the same business.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about the investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 12086

Reported Deaths: 489
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1701101
Jefferson133374
Montgomery82320
Marshall6249
Lee44931
Shelby39919
Tallapoosa35857
Tuscaloosa3458
Franklin3344
Chambers32822
Madison2754
Butler2729
Baldwin2548
Etowah20410
Elmore1926
DeKalb1922
Coffee1661
Dallas1463
Houston1324
Calhoun1303
Lowndes1289
Sumter1274
Walker1260
Randolph1207
Lauderdale1132
Morgan1111
Autauga1104
Pike1060
Marengo1036
Marion1019
Russell1000
Wilcox945
Colbert912
St. Clair901
Hale852
Choctaw843
Greene814
Barbour811
Pickens783
Talladega782
Chilton771
Clarke742
Cullman690
Limestone640
Jackson632
Washington605
Dale600
Covington571
Macon552
Crenshaw531
Bibb501
Blount461
Escambia393
Henry391
Bullock351
Winston341
Coosa341
Lawrence290
Cherokee270
Clay272
Geneva200
Perry200
Monroe202
Conecuh180
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17359

Reported Deaths: 298
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson389344
Shelby372685
Trousdale13834
Rutherford84719
Sumner73941
Bledsoe6071
Williamson47110
Lake4040
Tipton4032
Hamilton34713
Out of TN3404
Wilson3188
Knox3035
Robertson2740
Bedford2524
Putnam2355
Montgomery2062
Hardeman1820
Madison1632
McMinn12312
Dickson920
Fayette902
Cumberland891
Cheatham880
Bradley821
Macon813
Blount753
Sevier682
Washington660
Maury630
Wayne630
Coffee600
Gibson581
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Loudon480
Greene462
Dyer440
Lauderdale440
Franklin431
Monroe411
Anderson361
Marion321
Hawkins312
Grundy301
DeKalb290
Haywood291
Jefferson260
Marshall261
Carroll251
Hamblen252
Smith241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Lawrence210
Cocke200
Obion191
Carter191
White180
Henry170
Campbell171
Lincoln160
Warren150
Johnson150
Overton140
Perry130
Crockett131
Polk130
Cannon130
Chester120
Morgan120
Humphreys121
McNairy120
Henderson120
Jackson110
Scott110
Giles100
Sequatchie100
Hardin90
Roane80
Stewart70
Claiborne70
Rhea70
Houston60
Benton61
Fentress60
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren30
Unicoi30
Moore30
Lewis20
Pickett10
Hancock00
Unassigned01

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events