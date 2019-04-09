49th Earth Day set for Monte Sano State Park on Saturday

Huntsville’s 49th Earth Day at Monte Sano State Park is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Monte Sano State Park, 5105 Nolen Ave SE.

In addition to meeting WAAY 31 meteorologist Rob Elvington, you can take part in many more events. Including:

* 10 a.m. Earth Day begins! Happening all day--

· Musical groups: Musgrove Sessions, Microwave Dave, Wolves a' howlin

· Hands on activities--Make your own native plant mud bomb--all sorts of activities with Earth Scope Teachers, a paleontologist (fossil guy)--Sliterin, with reptiles and amphibians, Build a Bat House, and MORE!

· LOCAL FARMER's MARKET!!--Live Animals!

· Many exhibitors--Outfitters, Conservation Groups, Subaru –the only automotive giant certified by The National Wildlife Federation.

· Family Mountain Bike ride to O'Shaughnessy Point

* 10:30 Paleontology (Our Local Fossils) with Richard Keyes-has fossils to share

* 11:00 Birds of Prey Show with Alabama Wildlife Center, and raptor release into the wild at the Scenic Overlook of Big Cove.

* 11--2 p.m. Food Trucks Available with healthy (and not so much) foods

* 12:00 Slitherin--with native reptiles and amphibians

* 12:30 Family Bike Ride to O'Shaughnessy Point (with Trailhead Bikes & Alabama Bike Coalition)

* 1:00 Microwave Dave plays the blues and lots more

* 2:00 Appalachian Herbalism with Ashley Kellow and an herb discovery walk

* 2:30 NASA Weather Balloon Release at the Scenic Overlook

* 3:00 Event ends but all are invited to stay and enjoy Monte Sano State Park