Power outages and damage reports in the Tennessee Valley

10:30 p.m.-Tornado Watch issued for North Alabama

10:44 p.m.- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lauderdale and Colbert Counties until 11:30 p.m.

10:55 p.m.-Tornado Warning issued for western Lauderdale and northwestern Colbert Counties until 11:30 p.m.

11:25 p.m.-Tree down on County Road 14 near County Road 1 in Waterloo in Lauderdale County according to EMA Director George Grabryan

11:30 p.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for south central Lauderdale, western Colbert, and Northwestern Franklin Counties until 12:15 p.m.

11:41 p.m.-Emergency Managers report heavy rain and power outages in the town of Cherokee in Colbert County

11:45 p.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for northeastern Lauderdale and northern Limestone Counties until 12:15 p.m.

11:46 p.m-Tornado Warning issued for southwestern Colbert and northwestern Franklin Counties until 12:15 p.m.

11:55 p.m.-Tornado Warning issued for northeastern Lauderdale County until 12:30 p.m.

12:00 a.m.-According to Huntsville Utilities, there is a power outage in the Gurley area from Killingsworth Cove south to Cherry Tree Road and from 431 southeast to the Jackson County Line. This outage also affects all customers on Keel Mountain and County Road 235 in Jackson County. Service will be restored as quickly as safely possible.

12:02 a.m.-Tornado Warning issued for south central Lauderdale and southern Colbert Counties until 12:30 a.m.

12:09 a.m.-According to Decatur Utilities, crewsare responding to an outage in Southwest Decatur affecting approximately 800 customers south of the Beltline near the Morgan County fairgrounds.