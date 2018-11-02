Attorney General Steve Marshall reacts to issues in the AL parole system

Time is ticking for the Alabama Parole Board to come up with a plan to fix the pitfalls uncovered in a WAAY 31 I-Team investigation.

The investigation started after the parole board let out a dangerous man, Jimmy Spencer, who seemingly fell through the cracks. He had multiple run-ins with police but was never sent back to prison. He is now accused of murdering three people. The board now has two weeks left to present its plan to Governor Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall.

"Their role is public safety, and we've seen some deficiencies in that area. I think the governor and I were very alarmed at the early consideration of people who committed violent offenses, and we were given no answer that made sense to us on why that was taking place," he said.

Steve Marshall says for the most part, the Pardons and Paroles Board is following the governor's executive order that halted early paroles for violent offenders, but he couldn't say what will happen if they don't follow through with this plan to fix things.

Governor Ivey's order calls for the board to improve executive leadership, respect victims and police, get correct information on parolees and properly supervise them.

Both Marshall and Ivey will have to approve the parole board's plan. Marshall said they could submit the plan earlier if finished.

"Going forward, we think there needs to be substantial changes, and we expect to be able to see those in that plan and expect those to be fully implemented once we've seen them," he said.