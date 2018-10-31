Caregiver arrested in death of boy, 4, she reported missing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A caregiver has been arrested in the death of a 4-year-old Missouri boy whose body was found almost a week after she reported him missing.
Jefferson City police said in a news release Wednesday that 26-year-old Quatavia Givens has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of Darnell Gray. No charges have been filed.
Asked whether Givens had an attorney, a police spokesman said he couldn't comment on her legal status.
Police say Givens had been caring for Darnell while his father worked. She reported him missing on Oct. 24.
Darnell's body was found Tuesday in Jefferson City after authorities went door-to-door and drained a retention pond looking for him.
Police haven't released the cause of death or specifically where he was found.
