Kavanaugh sworn in as 114th Supreme Court justice

Right now, folks at the White House are celebrating after the swearing in of Brett Kavanaugh as the 114th associate justice on the Supreme Court.
In a private White House ceremony, Chief Justice John Roberts swore in now Justice Kavanaugh. His wife and daughters were at his side.
Tuesday, Justice Kavanaugh will begin hearing cases on the Supreme Court.
