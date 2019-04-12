Clear
4.7 million Fisher-Price sleepers recalled after more than 30 infant deaths

Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled all models of Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, an estimate of 4.7 million products.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Since the 2009 product introduction, more than 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers.

