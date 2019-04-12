The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled all models of Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, an estimate of 4.7 million products.
Since the 2009 product introduction, more than 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers.
Related Content
- 4.7 million Fisher-Price sleepers recalled after more than 30 infant deaths
- Fisher-Price says 10 infants have died using Rock 'n Play sleeper
- Fisher-Price recalls Power Wheels Barbie Campers
- Infant Ibuprofen recall expanded for dosage concerns
- Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar recalled
- Woman charged with manslaughter in infant son's death
- Law enforcement investigating infant death in Hazel Green
- Parents charged with murdering infant
- Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher welcome baby boy, Jacob Bryan
- 1.4 million Ram pickups recalled for tailgate problems
Scroll for more content...