450 new jobs are coming to North Alabama

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama announced the launch of their new engine will bring more jobs, and money, to the North Alabama plant.

The plant is known as the Toyota engine capital of the world for a reason. This year, they are on schedule to make 700,000 engines. With the addition of the new twin-turbo V6, they're hoping to make 900,000 engines in 2022.

"We've been in North Alabama for 20 years producing engines, and this is just the latest addition. It adds 450 jobs to Toyota Alabama taking our total employment from 1,300 to 1,800 team members," says Bekah Schmidt, corporate communications analyst for Toyota Alabama.

The newest engine is a major investment for North Alabama.

"The new twin-turbo V6 line is a 288 million dollar investment in Toyota Alabama. That brings our total investment to $1.2 billion," says Schmidt.

The group manager for the V6 turbo project says this product has been a long time coming.

"Locally, here at the plant, we put a team together about 2 years ago to start working on the actual production of the engines," explains group manager Mark Klee.

North Alabama is the only manufacturer of this specific engine.

"It's a really important product for this plant because we're the only ones in North America that's going to make this engine," says Klee.

The plant is actively hiring to fill the 500 new positions, pulling people from the entire Tennessee valley.

"We have team members from 18 different counties, all over North Alabama, southern Tennessee, even middle Alabama. We've got a diverse workforce here," says Schmidt.

Even with all of the growth happening in North Alabama, Schmidt says Toyota Alabama is not struggling to fill the 500 new positions. The excitement around the new engine is helping them recruit new hires.

The V6 engine will be in the 2022 Tundra and assembly on the engine starts early October.