44 pounds of pot, liquid meth, guns found in DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office busts

More than 44 pounds of marijuana, 50 ounces of liquified methamphetamine and guns were seized when DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three people on Monday.

A search on County Road 1000 near Hammondville led to the arrests, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

Deputies arrested and charged:

* Claudia Zamudio Gutierrez, 27, of Valley Head was charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in any illegal drug, chemical endangerment of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Tiffanie Denphung Hoang, 24, of Fort Payne was charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in any illegal drug, chemical endangerment of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Agustis Angel Mondragon, 25, of Fort Payne was charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in any illegal drug, chemical endangerment of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three are in the DeKalb County Detention Center. All three have $1 million bonds.

Pruett said the investigation stemmed from information received that several juveniles were purchasing marijuana from other residents in the area. After tracing it to the source, the investigation led narcotics agents to a residence on County Road 1000.

During the search, agents located 44 pounds of marijuana, as well as 50 ounces of liquefied methamphetamine. A conversion lab was also present at the residence.

Methamphetamine is often found in liquefied form due to being easier to smuggle and conceal from destination to destination. Once the narcotics make their way to a dealer, the liquefied methamphetamine is converted into crystalized methamphetamine for distribution.

The methamphetamine found at the residence could produce a large amount of crystal meth, Pruett said.

The investigation then led agents to a residence on 11th Street in Fort Payne, where a large amount of U.S. currency was found. A small amount of liquid methamphetamine and additional marijuana were found at the Fort Payne residence.

An AR-15 was also seized at the residence on County Road 1000 and a handgun at the house on 11th Street, Pruett said.

Pruett said the investigation continues and more arrests may be forthcoming.