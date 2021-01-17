$40,000 in scholarships will be given out at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event

Celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day will look different this year amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"This is our 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast. We've been doing it here in Decatur ever since it was decided to create a birthday celebrating Dr. King," said Murphy Brown.

Brown is the Executive Director for the Decatur-Morgan County Minority Development Association.

He's excited for this year's Unity Breakfast even though it will be held virtually from the DoubleTree Hotel in Decatur.

"No way we're going to put folks at risk by having the gatherings," said Brown.

But the association still wanted to have the event to give out the scholarships.

"There's a great need for children in our community from underserved...students that scholarships support," said Brown.

This year the association is giving out $40,000 worth of scholarships to students in the Decatur-Morgan area.

Brown says the goal is to inspire future generations to carry on MLK's legacy.

"And what a wonderful experience and what a wonderful sense of unity that it brings to our community because it literally brings everybody together," said Brown.

The Unity Breakfast will start at 7:30 Monday morning.

You can watch the event virutally on the Decatur-Morgan County Minority Development Association's website.

