40 stars celebrate 40 years of hits at the All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood

Tuesday night at the Von Braun Center, 40 stars came together to celebrate country star Lee Greenwood's 40 years of hits at the All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood.

The concert started at 7:00 p.m. and as soon as doors opened, fans ran into the sold-out arena. People from all across the country came out to see the concert since it was packed with star-studded performances, all in tribute to Lee Greenwood.

Artists stopped to chat with WAAY 31 on the red carpet at the All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood in Huntsville.

"I'm just saying, for 40 years Lee has touched people around the world with his music and his patriotism y'all. And now we finally, after 40 years, get to celebrate the man himself!" said the famous southern chef, Paula Deen, who helped host the event.

Lee Greenwood's music has touched those from all across the United States.

"Lee Greenwood is just one of the best entertainers that I have ever seen, he is just terrific," said Kathy Spear, one of the first people in line for the concert.

Spear and her son, Alan Pipe, didn't drive 14 hours from New York just because of Greenwood's music, although it was a big plus.

They made the trip because of Greenwood's dedication to honoring veterans, like Pipe. He says, "It's just a combination of giving an opportunity for us veterans to come to a place and recognizing what we've done when a lot of people don't so much anymore."

Greenwood is standing up for veterans and showing them the appreciation they deserve, as he sings his iconic lyrics, "I'd gladly stand up, next to you and defend her still today. 'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land, God bless the U.S.A."

The concert was the third top grossing event at the VBC after super stars Elton John and Reba McEntire played the venue.