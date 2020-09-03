Earthquake confirmed near Alabama/Florida Stateline

Update: As of 1 p.m., the USGS reports this was a 3.8 magnitude earthquake.
From earlier:
The National Weather Service (NWS) says there was an earthquake Thursday morning near the Alabama/Florida Stateline.
The NWS says the 4.0 earthquake happened at 10:07 a.m. just northwest of Mount Carmel, Florida. It says reports came in from Escambia County in Alabama and Santa Rosa County, Florida.
The Associated Press says no damage is being reported from the quake, which happened more than 6 miles beneath the surface.
We have had a few reports of possible seismic activity from Santa Rosa county FL and Escambia county AL.
The USGS now reports that a 4.0 earthquake did occur along the FL/AL line just to the NW of Mount Carmel Florida at 1007 AM. Did you feel it? pic.twitter.com/5xcBUVx5mg
— NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) September 3, 2020