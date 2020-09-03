Earthquake confirmed near Alabama/Florida Stateline

Update: As of 1 p.m., the USGS reports this was a 3.8 magnitude earthquake.

From earlier:

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there was an earthquake Thursday morning near the Alabama/Florida Stateline.

The NWS says the 4.0 earthquake happened at 10:07 a.m. just northwest of Mount Carmel, Florida. It says reports came in from Escambia County in Alabama and Santa Rosa County, Florida.

The Associated Press says no damage is being reported from the quake, which happened more than 6 miles beneath the surface.