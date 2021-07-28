40 arrested in DeKalb County warrant roundup

Forty people were arrested Monday then multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant roundup, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 75 warrants were served, and there were 32 new charges.

DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction Unit, ALEA Region F Task Force, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies, Investigations Unit, Reserve Unit, Air Unit, Jail and Transport, and Collinsville, Fort Payne and Sylvania police departments took part in the roundup.

Arrested were: