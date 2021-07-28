40 arrested in DeKalb County warrant roundup

Forty people were arrested Monday then multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant roundup, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said 75 warrants were served, and there were 32 new charges.
DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction Unit, ALEA Region F Task Force, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies, Investigations Unit, Reserve Unit, Air Unit, Jail and Transport, and Collinsville, Fort Payne and Sylvania police departments took part in the roundup.
Arrested were:
- Jerry Wayne Schrader (50 of Fort Payne) Negotiating Worthless Instrument (x11).
- Brad Lee Seymour (25 of Valley Head) Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (x2).
- Phillip Chance Culpepper (27 of Fyffe) Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (x2), Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
- Cynthia Joyce Beers (42 of Ider) Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.
- Max Leigh Blair (38 of Boaz) Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Landon Ethan Johnson (24 of Albertville) Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Joshua Wade Morton (40 of Boaz) Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Brent Cagle Wells (44 of Rainsville) Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.
- Jason Scott McBride (45 of Henagar) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Tracy Lee Ellison (47 of Ider) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Willie James Glover (52 of Fyffe) Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Jonathan Frank Blevins (39 of Ider) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
- Cody Dale Henagar (57 of Fort Payne) FTA Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, FTA Resisting Arrest and FTA Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.
- Michael Anthony Bishop (28 of Fort Payne) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and Assault 3rd.
- Carly Marie Meeks (41 of Fort Payne) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Katelin Marie Land (27 of Fort Payne) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2).
- Lisa Lynn Lanier (35 of Fort Payne) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Andria Gayle Chamblee (44 of Fort Payne) Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2).
- Michael Ottis Chamblee (63 of Fort Payne) Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Robert William Lange (41 of Fort Payne) Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Tammy Flesa Wilbanks (44 of Fort Payne) Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance.
- Christopher Robin Scales (43 of Fort Payne) FTA Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and FTA Theft of Property 4th.
- Mitzi Gail Marler (48 of Mentone) FTA Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and FTA Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.
- Gary William Waldo (38 of Rainsville) Theft of Property 1st.
- Timothy Neil Wells (46 of Rainsville) FTA Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (x3) and FTA Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.
- Paul David Jernigan (47 of Fyffe) Warrants for Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.
- Joseph Emery MacDonald (23 of Rainsville) Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Jonathan Lee Farmer (39 of Mentone) FTA Reckless Endangerment.
- Dakota Storm Butler (26 of Centre) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (x2).
- Marc Anthony Love (35 of Fort Payne) Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (x2).
- Dusty Ray Bryant (31 of Fyffe) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Daniel David Wooten (55 of Rainsville) FTA Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, FTA Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, FTA Obstructing Government Operations and Obstructing Government Operations.
- Bradly Dan Blackwell (46 of Fyffe) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Dennis Lashane Gilreath (45 of Geraldine) Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
- Connie Jo Horton (37 of Geraldine) FTA Traffic (x3), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Christopher Dewayne Parker (23 of Albertville) Attempt to Elude Police and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Kristina Marie Ward (28 of Altoona) Loitering.
- Donna Michele Bartlett (51 of Altoona) Tampering with Physical Evidence.
- Wesley Wayne Baugh (32 of Kilpatrick) Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Tracey Ann Slaughter (44 of Fyffe) Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, FTA Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.