4-time winner: Auburn's Marlon Davidson named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Marlon Davidson earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for fourth time this season

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Auburn's Marlon Davidson, for the fourth time this season, earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, moving ahead of teammate Derrick Brown in their spirited individual battle.

The Tiger seniors continued their season-long stranglehold on the award, having won seven times in the 11 weeks Auburn has played.

In Auburn's 52-0 win over Samford, Davidson shared the team lead with four tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss that netted 15 yards.

Davidson also recorded a sack, giving him 7.5 for the season. With 17 career sacks, Davidson is tied for No. 8 among Auburn's all-time leaders.

The Tigers earned their first shutout of the season, holding Samford to 114 total yards.

Davidson previously won the SEC's D-line award for his play in the Tulane, Kent State and Arkansas games.

Brown earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors against Texas A&M, Florida and Ole Miss. Brown could again equalize the hotly contested duel with Davidson if he can win the award after the Iron Bowl.

Auburn players have earned conference awards after 10 of the Tigers' 11 games.

  • Nov. 4: Derrick Brown (Defensive Lineman of the Week)
  • Oct. 28: D.J. Williams (Freshman of the Week)
  • Oct. 21: Marlon Davidson (Defensive Lineman of the Week)
  • Oct. 7: Derrick Brown (Defensive Lineman of the Week)
  • Sept. 30: Bo Nix (Freshman of the Week), Mike Horton (Offensive Lineman of the Week)
  • Sept. 23: Derrick Brown (Defensive Lineman of the Week)
  • Sept. 16: Marlon Davidson (Defensive Lineman of the Week)
  • Sept. 9: Marlon Davidson (Defensive Lineman of the Week)
  • Sept. 2: Jeremiah Dinson (Defensive Player of the Week), Bo Nix (Freshman of the Week)

