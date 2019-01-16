4 suspects arrested at alleged Fort Payne drug house

Photo Gallery 4 Images
Four suspects were arrested Tuesday night at an alleged Fort Payne drug house
About 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, DeKalb County Drug Task Force agents along with the Fort Payne Police Department executed a search warrant at 708 Grand Ave. NW in Fort Payne, said Tyler Pruett, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Pruett said Verlon Deaver Jr., 64, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Perry White, 59, of Fort Payne; Verna Campbell, 44, of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; and Steven Caneer, 39, of Fort Payne were detained on scene.
After the search of the residence was complete, methamphetamine and assorted paraphernalia were discovered, Pruett said.
Deaver was charged with a possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering in a drug house.
White, Campbell, and Canner all were charged with loitering in a drug house.
