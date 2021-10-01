4 shot, including 2 Sheffield officers, in Muscle Shoals

An officer is fighting for his life in Huntsville Hospital, a person has died and two others were injured in a series of shootings Friday afternoon in Muscle Shoals.

Authorities said in a press conference Friday evening that Brian Lansing Martin of Sheffield shot and pushed an individual out of their vehicle near the 800 block of Avalon Avenue. That individual has not been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Brian Lansing Martin

After abandoning his victim in the street, Martin stole another vehicle. Sheffield Police spotted the vehicle and chased Martin back into Muscle Shoals, behind the Walmart on Avalon Avenue.

There, Martin and law enforcement officers from multiple agencies exchanged gunfire. Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said a bullet came close to an officer’s face but no officers in his department were injured.

Sheffield Police weren’t as fortunate. An officer was hit but protected from severe injury by his vest, while another was shot through his vehicle’s windshield and had to be flown to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

“We just ask that the community pray for my officer and my department,” Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said.

Martin was also shot. He received medical treatment at the scene from officers before being transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he was in stable condition as of Friday evening, Terry said.

WAAY 31 was at Huntsville Hospital as a motorcade of law enforcement vehicles arrived. Huntsville Police blocked streets near the hospital as officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Huntsville PD and Colbert County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

Martin had previously served time for manslaughter in the case of his father’s death in 2011. In that case, Martin pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced in 2013 to 10 years. Records show he was released in 2016.

Several North Alabama agencies shared their support on social media as news of the officers’ injuries spread.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the two Sheffield police officers shot in the line of duty today,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter. “Sending thoughts and prayers to their families as well as the citizens of Sheffield during this difficult time.”

"We hope they both make a full recovery,” Huntsville PD said of Facebook, adding they are also thinking of the officers, the department and the officers’ families.

Colbert County Sheriff's Office encouraged people to focus their prayers on the Sheffield officer at Huntsville Hospital, his family and "his entire LEO family in blue."

"It takes a team," the department said on Facebook, praising each of the three city police departments — Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Florence — that responded to the call Friday. They also offered prayers for the Sheffield officer whose bulletproof vest caught the bullet, saying, "We pray for him as well, as he faces the traumatic thoughts of the danger he was in."

It was the second incident in 24 hours that left an officer injured in Alabama. A detective in Warrior was shot multiple times while investigating a possible drug sale. The officer in that case is recovering at a Birmingham hospital but expected to be OK.

Former U.S. Attorney Jay Town said nearly 250 law enforcement officers have been shot so far in 2021, with 44 dying as a result.

“As a nation of laws, there’s no way to consider this situation anything but dire,” Town said of the two shootings in Alabama.

WAAY-31 will have more on this story as it is made available.