4 juvenile suspects identified in vandalism at Morgan County church

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it has identified four suspects it believes were involved in vandalism at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville.

The suspects are an 11-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, and two 14-year-old boys, according to the sheriff's office.

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church was broken into and vandalized

They face burglary and criminal mischief charges.

Sheriff Ron Puckett is working with the church leadership to assist in getting the church ready to be used again.

Learn more about the damage done below:

WAAY 31 spoke with church members who say they're devastated over what has happened, leaving them wondering how they're going to recover from this.

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church is a small church with only 25 members, mostly 65 and up.

Everyone is on a fixed income meaning they don't have the money to repair the thousands of dollars in damage that was left behind.

They weren't able to worship at the church on Sunday either due to the vandalism that occurred.

Lynette Burton is a lifelong member of the church.

“They said that pictures are 1,000 words, not in this case," Lynette said. "You didn’t see the feces that was all over the place, that was all over the doorknobs, that was all over the pews. You guys didn’t see that, there’s so much that you didn’t see.”

Lynette's father, Curtis Burton Sr., is a Vietnam War Veteran and Deacon at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.

Curtis said he barely made his way inside before calling for help because right away he knew something was wrong and was worried whoever did it, might still be inside.

“I can’t explain how it felt inside you know," Curtis said. "I’ve seen a lot of things but," he then shrugged upset.

Seeing the church the way that it is right now, has left him speechless.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they believe whoever did this, did it at some point this week.

Now, church members are left with only questions as to who did this and why.

“Was this rage," Lynette wondered. "Was this, you know, was this mental illness? Was this drugs? I’m just trying to process all of this. I have to wonder, God, why?"

Inside the church you can see furniture pushed around, glass everywhere, lights and ceiling fans broken, and vulgar words painted everywhere.

“I’m just dumbfounded right now," Lynette said. "Just completely numb with shock. I can’t get over this, I can’t get this out of my mind because this just seemed totally unreal. This is unreal to me."

Lynette went on to say "This is demonic. However you view what a devil is, this is demonic, this is.”

Lynette also said she's also concerned for whoever did this heinous crime.

“My heart goes out to them because the kind of karma they’re going to reap is going to be, I don’t think I can even fathom it, and I don’t think neither can they.”

As of Sunday night, the Morgan Sheriff's Office didn't have any new information to release related to the investigation.

The investigation continues.