Four people are seriously injured after a crash Thursday night.

Huntsville police responded to the two-vehicle wreck on University Drive near Lancewood Drive around 11:15 p.m.

Four people involved in the wreck have either serious or life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of University Drive between Lancewood and Boxwood Drives were shut down or about four hours but have since reopened.

Police told us the wreck is under investigation and have no further information right.