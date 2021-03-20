4 dogs killed, 2 people hospitalized for smoke inhalation after fire destroys their home in Limestone County

Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after firefighters said they were suffering from smoke inhalation.

Elkmont Fire Chief Michael Carter said that his department along with those from Ardmore, Piney Chapel and Oak Grove Thatch responded to the mobile home fire around 7:30 a.m.

It took until about 9:30 to get the fire under control, but crews remained on scene through roughly noon to put out hot spots.

Carter said there were four dogs living in the home along with the residents. One of them went back inside the home to save the dogs, which is when Carter said she was impacted by the smoke.

Another person went inside to bring her out and both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The house was deemed a total loss and the Red Cross was called to assist them.