4 displaced after house fire on Princess Street in Huntsville

Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire on Princess Street.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 1:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire on Princess Street.

The home was heavily damaged. Four people lived there and are displaced.

No one was injured. Red Cross responded to help the victims.

