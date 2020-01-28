Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire on Princess Street.
The home was heavily damaged. Four people lived there and are displaced.
No one was injured. Red Cross responded to help the victims.
Related Content
- 4 displaced after house fire on Princess Street in Huntsville
- 4 displaced after house fire in Huntsville
- 2 displaced in Huntsville house fire
- Huntsville fire: 2 displaced after shed fire reaches house
- 2 adults, 2 children displaced following Huntsville house fire
- Fire in South Huntsville displaces family
- 5 displaced after early Friday Huntsville fire
- Two people displaced in morning house fire
- Family of 10 displaced after house fire
- Tenants displaced after Huntsville apartment complex condemned
Scroll for more content...