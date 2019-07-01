Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Limestone County man dies following wreck on Highway 72 Full Story

4 displaced after house fire in Huntsville

No one was injured in the fire.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 12:00 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 12:02 AM
Posted By: Scottie Kay

Four adults are having to look for another place to live after a house caught fire on Ardmore Drive in Huntsville.

A call came in around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said.

One large room had fire damage, and smoke made its way through the rest of the house.

Fire officials say the fire was put out quickly and the house does not appear to be a total loss.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Crews with Huntsville Fire Department, Huntsville Police Department, and HEMSI responded.

American Red Cross is assisting those who were impacted.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events