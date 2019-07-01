4 displaced after house fire in Huntsville

Four adults are having to look for another place to live after a house caught fire on Ardmore Drive in Huntsville.

A call came in around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said.

One large room had fire damage, and smoke made its way through the rest of the house.

Fire officials say the fire was put out quickly and the house does not appear to be a total loss.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Crews with Huntsville Fire Department, Huntsville Police Department, and HEMSI responded.

American Red Cross is assisting those who were impacted.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

We will update this article as we learn more.