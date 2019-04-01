4 dead after vehicle flees wrong way on Alabama interstate

Clear

Apr. 1, 2019
Posted By: AP

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - A driver trying to elude a sheriff's deputy went the wrong way on a southwest Alabama highway and hit a second vehicle head-on, killing four people.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack tells local news outlets a deputy tried to make a traffic stop Monday afternoon, setting off a chase.

The unidentified vehicle the deputy was chasing exited Interstate 10 multiple times, reversing directions, before making a U-turn on the highway and going the wrong way in the westbound lanes.

Mack says all three people in the fleeing vehicle died after it hit an SUV, exploded and burned. An SUV passenger was also killed, while its driver was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

No identities have been released. Mack says he doesn't know why the vehicle fled.

