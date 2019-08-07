4 dead, 2 wounded in Southern California stabbings

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) - Police have arrested a man they say killed four people and wounded two others in a robbery and series of stabbings in California's Orange County.

The attacks were spaced over about two hours Wednesday in Garden Grove and neighboring Santa Ana, southeast of Los Angeles.

Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney says the suspect robbed a bakery, fatally stabbed two men at an apartment, robbed a check-cashing business and an insurance business where he stabbed a woman, slashed a man at a gas station, disarmed and killed a security guard at a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana and killed an employee at a Subway restaurant before being arrested.

He says the attacks appeared to be random and the motive appears to be robbery and, in his words, anger and hate.