4 charged after meth, pot, bong, fake urine, more found in Stevenson home

Four people were arrested Monday after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Stevenson Police Department searched a house on Steamplant Road in Stevenson.

Investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana, Spice, baggies, fake urine, unlabeled prescription pills, smoking pipes, a bong and syringes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three juveniles in the home were released to the custody of relatives by DHR.

These people were arrested and charged:

* Constance Leeann Walters, 33, of Stevenson was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance/ methamphetamine, unlawful possession of controlled substance-/"Spice," unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription medication.

She is in the Jackson County Jail with a $10,600 bond.

* Robert Shawn White, 33, of Bridgeport, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance/methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering in a drug house. White was released on a $5,600 bond.

* William Gage Phillips, 22, of Stevenson, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillips was released on a $300 bond.

* Brittany Danielle Pritchett, 22, of Jasper, Tenn., was charged with loitering in a drug house.

Pritchett was released on a $300 bond.