4 charged after drugs, guns seized at Danville home

Four Morgan County residents face multiple charges after a raid on property in Danville that law enforcement says uncovered illegal drugs and firearms.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit and FBI executed a search warrant assisted by Decatur Police S.W.A.T. on a home at the corner of Ironman and Targum roads in Danville on Wednesday afternoon, The property sits at the entrance to Charles H. Sparkman West Park.

Jamie McGhee Cheatham, Dennis Dewayne Fite, Christy Michelle Tittle, Kenneth David Tittle Jamie McGhee Cheatham, Dennis Dewayne Fite, Christy Michelle Tittle, Kenneth David Tittle

Agents arrested:

▪️ Kenneth David Tittle, 45, of Danville charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond

▪️ Christy Michelle Tittle, 39, of Danville charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond

▪️Jamie McGhee Cheatham, 30, of Hartselle charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $300

▪️Dennis Dewayne Fite, 35, of Hartselle charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and three outstanding warrants for failing to appear. No bond.

Additional state and federal changes are pending, said Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

This is the third operation of this type involving this property, Swafford said. with previous active state charges ongoing and federal charges pending.

Swafford numerous complaints and tips from the community led the office to the crime scene.

"We continue to listen to our communities and seek out those that continue to break our laws. The citizens continue to work with us and we are grateful for their support" Sheriff Ron Puckett

Nine guns were found on the scene, one of the guns found was an automatic weapon.

Last year, 55 firearms were found at the same location, authorities said.