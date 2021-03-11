4 charged after apparent shoot-out in Decatur

Four people are facing charges after an apparent shoot-out in Decatur.

The Decatur Pollice Department said officers responded to a call about numerous gunshots in the 1,400 block of Brookline Avenue and Smith Avenue SW on Monday.

Police said officers discovered multiple shots were fired, striking occupied dwellings, an unoccupied building, and unoccupied vehicles. Officers determined the gunfire was the result of an apparent confrontation between suspects, according to a news release.

Police now have arrested Jimmy Anderson, 19; Shundarrion Clopton, 19; Marcus Hampton, 18; and Shamari Pride-Robinson, 17.

Each is charged with five counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building.

All four received $30,000 bonds.