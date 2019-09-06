Clear
4 boats stolen from Alabama rescue squad

Credit: Jasper Police Department on Facebook

Police say someone stole four boats and other equipment that an Alabama rescue squad uses to help save lives.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: AP

JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Police say someone stole four boats and other equipment that an Alabama rescue squad uses to help save lives.

The Jasper Police Department posted a message on Facebook on Friday seeking help in locating items taken from Walker County Marine Search and Rescue.

Police say someone broke into the agency's building in Jasper over the last week. Four boats are gone plus an outboard motor, and authorities suspect the vessels have since been altered to disguise the ownership.

Authorities say the all-volunteer organization is also missing items including chainsaws, generators and other tools.

